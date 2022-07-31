‘I couldn’t be more pleased’ with Baker Mayfield

There hasn’t been too much for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to judge quite yet in his team’s ongoing quarterback competition. But he’s pretty happy with what he has seen, particularly from the new guy.

Following this summer’s installment of “Back Together Saturday,” Rhule spoke to reporters about the state of his squad through the first week of training camp. When asked about how well Baker Mayfield has come along, he said he can’t ask for anything more to this point.

“He’s through the fourth install,” Rhule stated in prefacing his reply. “I’ll know more next week as we get into more situations. But I couldn’t be more pleased with Baker—how much he’s learned of what we’ve done. But there’s way more to put in to kinda get through that phase.”

The “real” practices, as Rhule also alluded to, begin next week—when the team returns from their Sunday break with pads. And it’ll be then—for Mayfield, Sam Darnold and even Matt Corral—when the actual battle commences.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire