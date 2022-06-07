Pat Riley press conferences are the best.

That’s partly because he’s forgotten more about basketball than you and I will ever know. It’s part that he’s as intense and competitive today as he was when he coached Magic Johnson. And it’s in part because he has reached an age and station in life where he just doesn’t give a… well, you know. He will say anything.

So when he was asked Monday at a Heat press conference if he planned on retiring anytime soon, we got the answer of the day.

Another highlights from the Heat press conference was Riley talking about dragons.

As for actual basketball news, the Heat will look for upgrades but Riley said they were close to winning it all this year and could run it back with some internal improvement. That would mean Bam Adebayo taking the next step in his career and getting more shots, bringing back P.J. Tucker, and Kyle Lowry being in better shape.

Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro let it be known he wants to start next season. Riley wants him to earn it, and improve his defense.

Pat Riley at age 77: “I can do more push-ups than you can right now” originally appeared on NBCSports.com