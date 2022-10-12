The thought of watching Lea Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway isn’t a gleeful one for Chris Colfer.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Michelle Collins Show, Colfer responded to the host’s question about whether or not he’d join her for a night out to catch the show in New York City.

“Oh, no, are you seeing Funny Girl?” Colfer asked Collins as the latter burst into laughter before she responded in the affirmative. “Oh. My day suddenly just got so full.”

Colfer continued, “I saw Six last night, and that was amazing.”

“So, you’re not seeing [Funny Girl] is my guess, while you’re in town?” Collins then asked, to which Colfer replied, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

EW has reached out to representatives for Michele for comment.

Colfer’s remarks come two years after Glee actress Samantha Ware accused Michele of creating a toxic work environment on the set of the popular Fox musical series — a sentiment cast members Amber Riley and Alex Newell reacted to with memes encouraging Ware.

Amid the accusations, HelloFresh dropped the actress as a brand ambassador, and Michele issued an apology, promising to “be better.”

She later addressed the controversy in a 2022 New York Times profile ahead of her Funny Girl debut.

“I have an edge to me,” Michele said. “I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Chris Colfer and Lea Michele

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Chris Colfer and Lea Michele

Speaking to EW earlier this year, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race contestants and former Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale also responded to inquiries about their interest in Funny Girl.

“I haven’t talked to her,” McHale said. “We haven’t talked in quite a while. Jenna and I talk every day, but I haven’t spoken to her in a long time. So I haven’t talked to her about Funny Girl.” When asked about seeing the production, he replied he hasn’t “thought about it” but hadn’t ruled it out altogether.

Story continues

Ushkowitz, however, was more direct in her exit interview tied to the VH1 reality competition.

Chris Colfer and Lea Michele

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Lea Michele and Chris Colfer in ‘Glee’

“If I’m in New York, I will go see it. Broadway is home for me, and I’m sad that I missed Jane,” Ushkowitz said, referring to another Glee star, Jane Lynch, who exited Funny Girl just ahead of Michele taking the reins from actress Beanie Feldstein. When pressed on whether she reached out to Michele to wish her well before the show, Ushkowitz replied, “I have not. I will leave it at that.”

Funny Girl is running now on Broadway. Listen to Colfer’s interview on The Michelle Collins Show clip above.

Want more TV news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, TV reviews, and more.

Related content: