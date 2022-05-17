I can be a 50-40-90 player

David Hardisty: Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a “50-40-90 player” in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Learn more about @ChetHolmgren off the court before the #NBADraftLottery in @andscape. bit.ly/3qfQ0FL – 4:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Kendrick Perkins (@Kendrick Perkins) on who he would like to see win the lottery: “H-Town! Houston Rockets… I want to see them get another draft pick and build from the ground up.” He would pick Chet Holmgren #1 if he was Houston. – 3:56 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a “50-40-90 player” in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display. – 3:44 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I was always pretty high on Chet Holmgren but when I saw him play in person for the first time against USF, I was even more certain.

This writer watched every game of his and specifically pointed to that USF matchup as an example. I think Chet will be special. pic.twitter.com/Yf93dp4NUC – 2:56 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight, and the No. 1 pick isn’t nearly as clear as it has been in the past. Could depend on the team that wins the lottery tonight.

Top 4 guys on the board:

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Jaden Ivey, Purdue – 11:31 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If you think Paolo Banchero will go #1, there’s some money to be made in Vegas right now. Current odds for the top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft:

Jabari Smith, Jr. +100

Chet Holmgren +135

Paolo Banchero +420

Jaden Ivey +3500

Shaedon Sharpe +6500 – 8:34 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Chet Holmgren is the new No. 1 in our Live Aggregate Mock draft: hoopshype.com/lists/live-agg… – 5:37 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top 16 player Big Board

🏀 Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero #1?

🏀 Would the Pelicans take Chet Holmgren?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/VZKkynaGVa – 3:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Paolo Banchero or Jabari Smith #1? Chet Holmgren or Jaden Ivey? New Orleans Pelicans Big Board

https://t.co/agxqhuZJXZ pic.twitter.com/GvpGY0kgaO – 11:05 PM

WME Sports and BDA Sports today announced their NBA Draft class, headed up by potential No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren. The former Gonzaga star will be represented by BDA Sports Founder & CEO Bill Duffy. -via Sports Business Journal / May 10, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren – the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3L6bYUd -via Twitter @wojespn / April 21, 2022

With a spectacular freshman season in the books, Paolo Banchero has become the newest member of the Blue Devils’ one-and-done club by declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. The Seattle native announced his decision Wednesday via social media, and is the second member of this year’s roster to announce their departure from the program. -via The Duke Chronicle / April 20, 2022