Ant Anstead is seeking full custody of the son he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, filed paperwork Thursday to change the agreement he and the HGTV star have in place for their 2-year-old son Hudson London, People magazine reported.

He and the HGTV star have shared joint legal and physical custody of the child since their divorce was finalized in June. They were briefly married, from 2018 to 2020, and share one child together.

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of son with ex-wife Christina Hall — and she is responding. Here are the exes, pictured in happier times, in 2019. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Hall, who rose to fame in Flip or Flop and now stars in spinoffs including Christina on the Coast, tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

A rep for Anstead has not responded to request for comment.

Hall had recently split from her Flip or Flop co-star and husband Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 — when she and Anstead started dating in 2017. They were married the following year. They welcomed Hudson in Sept. 2019 and then announced their separation one year after that. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Anstead has been dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger since they met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride in April 2021. He also has a daughter and son with his first wife, Louise.

Meanwhile, Hall started dating follow real estate agent Joshua Hall in March 2021, and they confirmed earlier this month that they secretly married.

It was announced this month that Hall will appear in a new spinoff — Christina in the Country — premiering later this year on HGTV. The show was set to feature her new husband and their three kids set at her country house in Tennessee. However, that could change in light of this custody filing over youngest son Hudson.