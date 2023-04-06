I ‘absolutely’ will testify against Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels said she “absolutely” wants to testify at trial about her alleged quickie with former President Trump — and that he also “absolutely” deserves to go to jail.

“It’s scary,” the 44-year-old adult actress told Post columnist Piers Morgan of potentially being a witness if the historic charges against Trump, 76, make it to trial.

“Any time you’re up in the public eye it’s scary. I mean I used to get scared given an oral book report at school,” she said of the likelihood of being called as a witness.

“So it’s daunting, but I look forward to it,” stated Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a teaser of her full sitdown interview which is slated to air Thursday.

“Because I have nothing to hide — I’m the only one who has been telling the truth.”

Trump has denied any affair with Daniels.





Stormy Daniels, 44, made the claims in a teaser for her full interview airing Thursday night. TalkTV

The adult actress also defiantly asserted that the public can’t “shame me any more” than she already has been in the interview airing in full at 9 p.m. on Fox Nation.

Daniels — whose plans to tell all before the 2016 election led to a $130,000 hush-money payout at the heart of the historic charges of a US president — suggested that not getting called as a witness at the eventual trial could ruin the validity of her whole story.

“I feel like if they don’t it paints the picture that they know something about me that makes me untrustworthy or not reliable,” she told Morgan.

“Having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am, and if they don’t it almost feels like they’re hiding me.”





The porn star claimed she was the only one telling the truth about her alleged quickie with former President Trump, 76. Stormy Daniels





“Oh, absolutely,” Daniels replied when asked if she would testify against Trump, seen here at his arraignment. AP

Without that, people would “automatically assume — I would! — that oh, she must not be a good witness, she’s not credible,” she said.

Asked if that meant she actually wants to give evidence, she confirmed, “I do, I do” — giving a firm “oh, absolutely” that she would appear if called.

Daniels also said she feels the former president deserves jail time if found guilty of some of the 34 federal charges he faces stemming from so-called “catch-and-kill” payouts to boost his chances of election victory.

“I don’t think his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” she said of her alleged consensual sex with the already married Trump, whom the porn star nicknames “Tiny.”





Daniels said Trump “absolutely” should be jailed if convicted. xxxNifty.com/Mega

But “I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” she said of wanting to see him jailed.

Her fear, Daniels contiued, was that if he is found guilty but escapes jail “it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that — and worse.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his historic arraignment in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday, repeatedly claiming it is part of the latest “witch hunt” against him.

He has always denied sex with Daniels, which she said happened while Trump was married to Melania, 52.