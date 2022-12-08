‘Hustlers’ Director Lorene Scafaria Steps In For John Carney – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal has confirmed that Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria is taking on Paramount’s Bee Gees movie as John Carney steps back.

John Logan penned the latest draft of the screenplay.

Graham King, who was behind the Oscar winning Bohemian Rhapsody, is producing along with Amblin with Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone producing via Sister.

We had heard through the grapevine this project was having a hard time getting mounted due to the final sign off from the band’s estate, but studio source countered a big “No” to us.

Barry Gibb who was involved in director Frank Marshall’s HBO documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart about the Gibb siblings, is also involved here in the feature as an EP.

Jeff Sneider at Above the Line first broke this story.