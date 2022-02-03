Hustle , The Gray Man , Knives Out 2 , and more new movies coming to Netflix this year

Netflix is bringing some serious star power to its movie offerings this year with a new film each week featuring the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, and Adam Sandler.

Gosling and Evans are rival spies in Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Gray Man, while Berry goes extraterrestrial with The Mothership. Daniel Craig and his Southern accent are back for the sequel to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed whodunit in Knives Out 2, with a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Kate Hudson.

Netflix Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in ‘Hustle’

Doubling down on the mystery, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock’s baby sister in Enola Holmes 2, with Henry Cavill returning as the famous sleuth.

Fans of Sandler and Jamie Foxx will have a wide variety to choose from; Sandler stars in the sports comedy Hustle as a washed-up basketball scout and gets some assists from Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, and Queen Latifah. The SNL alum also continues to show his range with Spaceman, playing the Czech Republic’s first astronaut in an adaptation of the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, co-starring Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Isabella Rossellini.

Foxx stars with Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg in Day Shift as a hard-working dad who moonlights as a vampire hunter, and returns in They Cloned Tyrone, a pulpy mystery caper with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

In case you’re in need of some laughs, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill team up for You People from black-ish creator Kenya Barris; Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg prove an unlikely comedic duo in Me Time; and Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key reunite for the stop-motion flick Wendell & Wild.

And if you’re looking for something the whole family can agree on, there’s the time traveling sci-fi film The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldaña, Slumberland with Jason Momoa, and The School for Good and Evil with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

Check out the full slate of new films coming to Netflix this year:

