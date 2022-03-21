Huskies barely secure 28th straight Sweet 16 bid with win over UCF

For a moment on Monday, UConn appeared to have comfortably fended off an upset bid from No. 7 seed UCF.

Instead it finished with a serious sweat before extending its Division I record streak of Sweet 16 bids to 28 straight seasons with a 52-47 win.

In a grind-it-out game, the Huskies reeled off 12 straight points to turn a 30-29 third-quarter deficit into a seemingly insurmountable 41-30 fourth quarter lead. But the Knights weren’t done. After scoring a total of 12 points in the second and third quarters, UCF posted its own 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to cut UConn’s lead to 48-45 with 53 seconds remaining.

But a rough trip to the free throw line with 23 seconds left put a halt to UCF’s rally. Senior UCF forward Brittney Smith missed her first free throw after being fouled a fouled by UConn’s Paige Bueckers on a layup attempt. Her second went in. But a hitch in her motion sent players from both teams into the lane before she shot.

UCF got whistled for a lane violation, and the free throw didn’t count. UConn ball. The Huskies didn’t relinquish their lead from there, and will advance to face No. 3 seed Indiana in the Sweet 16.