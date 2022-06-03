Hush! Duchess of Sussex keeps royal children in check at Trooping the Colour

Meghan – Kelvin Bruce

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared at their first public royal event since 2020, joining the non-working members of the Royal family at a window overlooking Trooping the Colour.

Prince Harry and Meghan made a low-key return to public life in Britain, peering out of the large windows of the Major General’s Office at Horse Guards Parade.

The Duchess was photographed in a navy blue outfit, topped off with a cream hat and navy bow, as she spoke to her young in-laws.

She was seen chatting to Isla and Savannah Phillips, who was holding Lena Tindall, and at one point appeared to perform an exaggerated air kiss for their amusement.

In another shot, she put her fingers on her lips to tell the girls to be quiet, with Mia and Lena Tindall copying her finger motion and laughing.

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who have flown to Britain with them fort the Platinum Jubilee, did not appear to be with their mother.

The family was invited to view the Queen’s Birthday Parade alongside the other non-working grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They were later joined by senior members of the family, including the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge, who travelled in carriages from Buckingham Palace to the parade ground.

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal took part in the ceremony on horseback, with Charles inspecting the troops on behalf of his mother.

The Queen later took a salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, allowing her to play a part in the ceremony despite the episodic mobility issues that make it too uncomfortable to stand or sit for the whole ceremony.

The Sussexes joined Prince Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their spouses, along with their children.

Also present were the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Earl of Snowdon and his family, and Lady Sarah Chatto and her family. The Duke of York did not attend.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes said the Duke and Duchess had been “looking forward” to watching the event.

It was the first time Prince Harry and Meghan were reunited with their wider family since they left Britain in 2020 for a new life in California.

Their daughter, Lilibet, is making her first visit to her father’s homeland, while her big brother Archie is set to be introduced to his youngest cousins for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess are also expected to attend the St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving for the Queen on Friday.

It will also be the first time Prince William and Prince Harry are seen in public together since they unveiled a statue of their late mother in July, following a significant falling-out.

Meanwhile, the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have not been photographed together since an Oprah interview in which Meghan told the world that Kate had made her cry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also photographed engrossed in conversation with the Duke of Kent, who later appeared next to the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he accompanied her to take the salute.

The Sussexes’ low-key appearance was a far cry from their roles at previous Trooping the Colour parades, during which they have been transported in carriages by virtue of their former position as working members of the Royal family.