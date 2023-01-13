Husband of Tennessee cop at center of sex scandal sticking by her: report

The husband of the Tennessee police officer fired for having sex with six of her coworkers is standing by his wife, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage,” Jedidiah Hall’s boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told the outlet.

Jedidiah’s wife, Officer Maegan Hall of the La Vergne, Tenn., police department, was fired after allegations emerged she engaged in sex with coworkers, sent them nude pictures, took off her top at a “Girls Gone Wild”-themed hot tub party, and performed oral sex on two fellow officers while on duty.

The hanky-panky also led to the firings of Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, Sgt. Ty McGowan and Detective Seneca Shields, according to the internal investigation last month.

Officers Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay, who allegedly also had romps with Maegan Hall, stayed on the force but were suspended.

Maegan Hall had told her coworkers she was in an open marriage, investigators said. One of her coworkers, however, said that Jedidiah, who the Daily Mail reported is the son of a pastor, was not on board.

Partin said the former park ranger had been training for a job with the Tennessee Highway Patrol but pulled out after the allegations against his wife became public. He’s since become a deputy in Coffee County.

“I have offered and extended to him any resource that he needs. And all he says is, sheriff, I just want to work for the citizens of Coffee County and I love what I’m doing,’ Partin said.

“I don’t condone what went on at the La Vergne Police Department but he sure hasn’t broken any laws. He’s the victim here. There’s not a blemish on his record. He is doing a phenomenal, phenomenal job,” Partin added.

According to an internal investigative report by the La Vergne Police Department, Magliocco said Jedidiah Hall had become upset at a party when Maegan had begun kissing his wife.

Jedidiah “really wasn’t on board” with his wife having a threesome, Magliocco said.

Magliocco also expressed concern for Maegan Hall’s mental health, claiming she’d been prone to heavy drinking. He said she had once pointed an empty gun at her head and pulled the trigger — “so she could hear what it sounded like.”