Husband of missing Cohasset mother to be arraigned on charges of misleading police

The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance.

Brian Walshe, 46, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges he misled law enforcement officials who have been working to track down his wife’s whereabouts, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey

“During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators,” Morrissey said.

Family members told Cohasset Police that Ana Walshse was supposed to take a rideshare to Logan Airport on New Year’s Day in order to fly to Washington D.C. Ana works for Washington D.C.- based real estate company Tishman Speyer and owns a second home in the nation’s capital.

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, a family member last saw her in her Cohasset home between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There is no indication she ever arrived at the airport and Walshe’s cellphone, credit and debit cards have been inactive since her disappearance on January 1.

Brian Walshe and Ana’s employer reported her missing three days later on Wednesday, January 4.

On Friday, January 6, members of the Cohasset police department and the Massachusetts Special Emergency Response Team began combing the woods near Walshe’s Cohasset home. The ground search was suspended on Saturday, with authorities announcing they would not actively resume the search unless they gained new information that warranted its renewal.

Despite the announcement of the suspended search, police cruisers descended on the Walshe’s home Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset police officers could be seen filing in and out of the Walshe’s home. Three children were also spotted being shuttered into cars that then drove away from the house. Ana and Brian Walshe have three children together.

According to a law enforcement source, the couple’s three boys are now in state custody.

A spokesperson for the Cohasset Police department told Boston 25 News on Saturday that detectives from the town’s police department and Massachusetts State Police arrived in Washington D.C. Saturday before returning Sunday.

Sources told Boston 25 News that a search warrant had been executed at the Walshe’s Cohasset home.

Bojana Bogosav, a news editor in Ana’s homeland of Serbia, told Boston 25 that concern has been growing among family and friends.

“This is a big story here because a woman from Serbia goes to America, living American dream, and after that, she disappears, she has a husband, but husband is very mystery because he was arrested,” Bogosav said.

When Brian faces a judge in this case, it won’t mark his first time in a courtroom. He pleaded guilty in federal court two years ago after prosecutors say he took two Andy Warhol paintings from a friend in South Korea, put the authentic art for sale on Ebay, then delivered fake paintings to a buyer.

Quigley said that situation is not related to his wife’s disappearance.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

