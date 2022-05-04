Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta knocked out of game after hit by Bruins’ David Pastrnak

The Carolina Hurricanes were down to the organization’s No. 3 goaltender Wednesday night after a collision during the first period.

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak caught Antti Raanta in the mask with his hand as he skated by. Raanta dropped to the ice, had a cut on his mouth, left the game and didn’t return. Pyotr Kochetkov, 22, entered the net for Carolina.

A five-minute major was originally called but on review, it was changed to a two-minute minor for goalie interference.

It was the second consecutive day in which a backup goalie had to enter the game because of an injury. Tuesday, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Louis Domingue was inserted in the second overtime after Casey DeSmith went out and picked up the win against the New York Rangers.

Raanta, 32, got his first playoff start in Game 1 because of an April injury to No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen. Raanta made 35 saves for a 5-1 victory.

Kochetkov played in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and later the American Hockey League this season before a late-season call-up after the Andersen injury. He had three starts, winning them all.

The Hurricanes play a strong defensive game that usually guarantees success for their goalies. Carolina’s three goaltenders from last season are gone, and free agents Andersen and Raanta won the Jennings Trophy this season for lowest team goals-against average.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak runs into Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta.

Thursday’s games

Penguins at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT. Penguins lead 1-0

Capitals at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS. Capitals lead 1-0

Predators at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT. Avalanche lead 1-0

Stars at Flames, 10 p.m. ET, TBS, Flames lead 1-0

