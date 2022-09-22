Hurricane season peaks, Florida eyes Caribbean storms

Prepare, don’t panic.

Florida storm watchers are urging residents to keep an eye on weather reports over the weekend as a tropical wave winding through the Caribbean begins to pick up steam.

“Everyone living in the Gulf Coast should be paying attention to the forecast of this tropical disturbance,” Fox Weather meteorologist Geoff Bansen told The Post on Thursday.

Bansen said it’s too early to predict the intensity and course of the system.

The wave is expected to develop into a tropical storm by the weekend and potentially build into a hurricane by next week.

Pablo Santos, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Miami, cautioned Sunshine Staters to remain level-headed.

“We are urging preparation,” he said. “It’s too early to tell what is going to happen.”

Florida has so far been spared a hurricane this season, and residents are crossing their fingers the tropical wave doesn’t deal the Gulf Coast an unwelcome blow.

Santos said it’s a good time for Floridians to revisit their hurricane preparedness plans and remain vigilant.

If the system develops and impacts Florida, meteorologists said the brunt would be felt early next week.