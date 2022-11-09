Hurricane Nicole Disrupts Filming In Parts Of Florida, South Carolina – The Hamden Journal

Florida and South Carolina are bracing for their second hurricane in five weeks, and local film and TV production is being affected again.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit the Sunshine State’s Atlantic Coast as a Category 1 hurricane by tonight, bringing coastal floods, strong winds, drenching rain and possibly tornadoes that could last into early Saturday. Movie and television productions on Florida’s east coast, Southern Georgia and South Carolina are bracing for impact as the National Hurricane Center warns that “hazards will affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast United States.”

“Currently, the Orlando Film Office is working to reschedule some commercial and short film filming dates for some productions in the area,” Brooke Hill, coordinator of innovation & technology at the Orlando Film Commission, told The Hamden Journal.

Alberto Jordat, director of operations at the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission in Florida, told The Hamden Journal that some of the six projects that just finished shooting there “wrapped in anticipation of the storm to get done early.” He said there are “no productions pending” now but noted that the film office is ready to issue new film permits as soon as Monday. County offices are closed today and Thursday in anticipation of the coming storm.

Beth Nelson, executive director of the Savannah Film Commission, told The Hamden Journal: “Productions are preparing. I think it’s just going to be a one-day thing, and then they’ll will be back up and running as the storm passes through.” Right now, she said, “we’re watching things. It’s a little early to tell.”

The preparations come after Hurricane Ian decimated parts of Florida, causing widespread damage and destruction. Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane September 28 on the Gulf Coast, is tied for the fifth-strongest storm ever to hit the contiguous United States. Recovery is expected to take many months.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.