Hurricane Ian strengthens into Category 2 storm

Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week.

5:10 p.m. update

As of the 5 p.m. update, Ian is now a Category 2 hurricane and is still expected to strengthen to Category 4. Ian is expected to strengthen to Category 3 before moving over Cuba overnight into tomorrow morning.

Here’s what else we learned from the new update:

Dry Tortugas upgraded to a hurricane warning

Tampa Bay upgraded to storm surge warning

Flagler County beaches under a storm surge watch

4:30 p.m. update

The University of Central Florida announced that classes will be canceled Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian.

4:20 p.m. update

Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberge is timing out when Central Floridians can expect impacts from Ian to move in. See his latest timeline below:

2 p.m. update

Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state’s preparation for Hurricane Ian. Watch it live below.

12 p.m. update:

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are giving an update on preparations for Hurricane Ian.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian has strengthened with winds now at 80 mph.

Rapid strengthening is still expected over the next 48 hours.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties.

Ian is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Tuesday.

The forecast calls for Ian to slow just west of Tampa, slowly weaken, and then move into the Big Bend on Friday morning.

The latest run of tropical models keeps Ian just off the west coast and really slow it down on Wednesday and Thursday.

On this path, heavy rain, flooding, winds and tornado impacts are all possible for Central Florida.

Original report:

Ian has maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph.

The storm is moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

The entire state of Florida has been placed under a state of emergency as the massive storm’s patch continues its aim at the state.

Before the hurricane moves closer to Florida, it is forecast to make landfall in western Cuba on Monday night.

Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds are expected in parts of western Cuba late Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are likely in Central Florida by Wednesday.

As rain bands move through Florida by Wednesday there will be a risk of tornados and flooding.

Ian will be just offshore of Tampa as a major hurricane Wednesday evening.

The current track has Ian making landfall near Cedar Key, Florida.

