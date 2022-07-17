Hunter Pence trolls Dodgers, reps Giants during celebrity softball game homer

Pence trolls Dodger fans with Giants shirt after celeb softball HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants’ rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers runs deep for Hunter Pence, even during MLB’s Celebrity All-Star Softball Game.

During Saturday’s just-for-fun contest, the former San Francisco outfielder stepped into the batter’s box at Dodger Stadium and was immediately showered with boos from the LA crowd.

In case the Dodger sympathizers needed any reminder of where Pence’s loyalties lie, his knee-high orange socks did just the trick — and were a sign of what was to come.

The crowd’s boos quickly turned to cheers as Pence drove the second pitch of his at-bat against former Dodger Andre Ethier over the field’s temporary softball fence for a home run, nearly clearing the stadium wall in left-center field.

Pence’s swing of the bat gave Team Brooklyn an early 1-0 lead, but the two-time World Series champion couldn’t be seen trotting the bases in a Dodgers jersey, even if it was for a special occasion.

As he rounded third base, Pence unbuttoned his jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the Giants logo underneath and was greeted at home plate by his ecstatic teammates.

Pence, a four-time All-Star himself, spent just over half of his 14-year career with the Giants, so it’s no wonder he took the opportunity to epically flex on Dodger Stadium. And in the end, Team Brooklyn walked away with a 15-13 win over Team Los Angeles.

They say rivalries never die, and Pence’s Giants display on Saturday showed why San Francisco’s feud with the Dodgers is one of the best that sports has to offer.

