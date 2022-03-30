Hunter Greene makes Opening Day roster; Reds announce rotation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The tears started flowing when Hunter Greene called his parents on Tuesday afternoon.

Five years after Sports Illustrated called him “the star baseball needs,” four-and-a-half years after Greene was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, three years after he underwent Tommy John surgery, he reached his dream and was headed to the Major Leagues.

The Cincinnati Reds announced their rotation for the first five games of the season. Tyler Mahle, Reiver Sanmartin, Vladimir Gutierrez and Greene, in that order, will start in the Reds’ opening series in Atlanta, which begins April 7. Following an off day, Mahle will start the Reds’ home opener against Cleveland on April 12.

“I didn’t cry when David (Bell) told me, but I did cry when I called my parents,” said Greene, who is scheduled to make his MLB debut on Sunday, April 10. “Very special moment. A lot of hard work put in. A lot of sacrifices. I cried when I called them and they cried. My pops called me this morning and he’s still crying. Just a beautiful moment to share as a family.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Greene, a 22-year-old right-hander, had a 10-8 record and a 3.30 ERA in 21 starts at Double-A and Triple-A last season. He struck out 139 and walked 39 in 106 1/3 innings. He possesses a fastball that regularly sits at 100 mph, making him one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball, and he’s developed a strong slider and changeup.

He likes to remain even keeled, he said, so he didn’t have any expectations when he walked into Bell’s office. Bell went straight to the news, “You made the team.” Greene, a day later, said he was still trying to wrap his mind around it.

“It became very apparent that even for Hunter, who had a lot of confidence that this was going to come, it was still a dream come true,” said Bell, who informed each of the starters Tuesday. “In some ways for a guy like him, it can be even more difficult, right? The expectations, he’s had a tough road to this point with injuries. That joy definitely came out of Hunter when I told him. Then it was immediately back on task – him thinking about what he needs to do to get ready for game four in Atlanta, which was great.”

Greene, listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, is a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball, ranked No. 35 by Baseball America. He dominated at Double-A last season, his first time pitching in games in more than two years, and he had ups and downs at Triple-A as he pitched more innings than ever before.

He was added to the 40-man roster last November and was always expected to compete for a spot in the Reds’ rotation this spring.

“I want to make sure we’re giving our team every opportunity to win as opposed to keeping a guy down in the minors,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said. “If he has a chance to help this club and he is ready, then we should put him on the club. We did it last year with Jonathan India and we did it 10 years ago with Mike Leake.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

There have always been high expectations on Greene. His first start will come against the defending World Series champions and his second start will come in Los Angeles, his hometown, to face the Dodgers.

“Hey, I’ve been challenged all my life,” Greene said. “I’m looking forward to it. Whatever happens, happens, but I am going to go out there and compete, do the best for my team and represent for myself, my family and the Reds.”

Nick Lodolo, another top prospect, remains a candidate to be the fifth starter in the rotation, but the Reds have yet to announce the last spot in the rotation. The to-be-announced fifth starter will start on April 13 vs. Cleveland, Bell said.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo, pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

Adding Lodolo to the active roster would require adding him to the 40-man roster.

“We have very few guys left in camp that won’t make the team,” Bell said. “As a matter of fact, whoever is left in camp, they’re right there. Not everybody can break with us, but we have our roster down to where if they’re here, they’re right in the mix and have a really strong chance to make the team. Nick is one of those guys. It’s just a matter of figuring out these next couple of weeks, but the way he’s pitched, he’s shown that he’s ready.”

The 27-year-old Mahle will be the oldest and most experienced pitcher in the Reds’ rotation to open the season. Luis Castillo and Mike Minor will begin the year on the Injured List and the Reds hope both pitchers will be back by the end of April.

Gutierrez had a solid rookie season before fatigue limited him in September. Sanmartin made two starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final week of the 2021 regular season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hunter Greene makes Opening Day roster, Reds announce rotation