Hunter Dickinson blasts Texas Tech after Michigan target commits to Illinois

Michigan basketball received a commitment from a high-profile transfer on Friday with Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn pledging to the Wolverines. However, for weeks, it appeared that the maize and blue were going to be getting a different guard: Texas Tech’s Terrance Shannon Jr.

Shannon committed to Illinois on Friday, hours after the Llewellyn pledge became public. There were whispers that the reason why Shannon didn’t come to Ann Arbor was due to the University of Michigan’s rigid admissions office, and while there could be some truth to some of that (Shannon was going to reportedly be taken as a grad transfer, which would require summer classes), it appears that there was something nefarious afoot.

And a star Michigan basketball player isn’t going to let that go quietly into the night.

After the news of Shannon’s Illinois commitment hit social media, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson blasted Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams, accusing him of keeping Shannon from completing those summer classes allowing him to pledge to the Wolverines.

The tweet has since been deleted, but the internet is forever.

That’s a pretty major allegation, but at least Michigan was able to fill the hole, regardless. And there are rumors of another big time target potentially pledging in the near future.

