Hunter Dickinson announces return to Michigan

Dickinson will enter the 2022-23 season a heavy for many national awards. Dickinson will hope an elite season can raise his NBA draft stock which seems to be flat due to his age. NBA teams have put a premium on younger prospects developing on their G League teams. Only a junior, Hunter will turn 22 in November of the 2022 season.

The 7’1″ Center finished his sophomore season with 18.6ppg, 8.6rpg, and 2.3ast. After going through the NBA evaluation process last season, Dickinson worked on adding lean muscle and extending his shot range. Dickinson showed flashes of that range including going 4-6 from deep in a blowout win against Purdue that seemed to save Michigan’s season. Michigan’s up and down year seemed to ride in step with Dickinson. He would finish the year All-B1G Defense and All-B1G Second Team.

He was instrumental to Michigan’s surprise Sweet 16 run including a dominating performance against the 3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers. Hunter seemed to respond to Tennessee center Uros Plavsic suggesting he was “too short”. Dickinson would score a game-high 27, net 11 rebounds, go 8/10 from the stripe, and hit 3/5 three-pointers in the Wolverines’ 76-68 win over the Volunteers.