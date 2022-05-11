Hunter Biden’s pal Kevin Morris reportedly cause for concern

People close to President Biden are worried that his son’s deep-pocketed lawyer pal could create problems for the White House — and remind voters of Hunter Biden’s controversial overseas business dealings, according to a new report.

The president’s allies are uncomfortable with Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris’ plan to mount an aggressive public defense of Hunter Biden, including by questioning the story behind The Post’s exclusive, October 2020, revelation of his infamous laptop, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

They’re also troubled by the $2 million-plus loan that Morris gave the first son to pay off his tax debts and fund his living expenses because it potentially echoes the cash he received while serving on the board of a Ukrainian oligarch’s company and pursuing deals with a Chinese tycoon, the Times said.

Instead, Joe Biden’s supporters want his scandal-scarred son to stay out of the spotlight and resolve a federal grand jury probe in Wilmington, Delaware, without going to trial if charges are filed, the Times said.

That investigation is reportedly focused on potential tax fraud, money laundering and violations of lobbying laws by Hunter Biden.

Morris was recently revealed to be working on a documentary about Hunter Biden’s life since he came under scrutiny for his business affairs, and he was accused Tuesday of “spying” on the filmmakers behind an independent movie, “My Son Hunter,” that’s set to offer an unflattering portrait of the Biden family.

Morris may use footage shot while visiting the movie’s set in Serbia to try to undermine the film and the laptop, the Times said.

In November, The Post published a photo of Morris with a videographer who recorded the first son and his wife, Melissa Cohen, leaving an exhibit of Hunter Biden’s paintings at the Georges Berges Gallery in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

Morris is an art collector who owns some of Hunter Biden’s work, according to the Times, which cited two people familiar with his collection.

The White House has faced questions about potential influence peddling involving the sale of the first son’s artwork and said the Georges Berges Gallery agreed to keep secret the identities of all purchasers from both Hunter Biden and the White House.

One source told the Times that Morris may have received his Hunter Biden art as a gift.

Morris — who reportedly brokered deals worth nearly $1.5 billion for the creators of “South Park” and was a producer of their Tony-winning Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” — met Hunter Biden at a December 2019 fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the Times said.

The men became friends, with Morris, 58, developing what the Times described as an almost-paternalistic affection for Hunter Biden, 52.

Kevin Morris is the author of two novels. Getty Images Attorney Kevin Morris plans to cast doubt on The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Morris, who’s written two novels and a collection of short stories, reportedly helped Hunter Biden complete the memoir in which he detailed his addictions to crack cocaine and booze, as well as his sordid affair with his brother’s widow.

He also donated $55,000 to super PACs that supported Joe Biden’s campaign and opposed the re-election of former President Donald Trump after meeting Hunter Biden, the Times said.

Neither Morris nor the White House immediately returned messages seeking comment.