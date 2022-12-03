Hunter Biden’s old firm got $10M in forgiven COVID loans while donating to Dems

Hunter Biden’s past employer, law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, received $10 million in forgiven pandemic loans from the federal government — while donating nearly $1 million to Democratic candidates, an independent investigation has found.

Of 300 top law firms investigated by transparency nonprofit Open the Books, Boies took the single-biggest loan, $10.14 million, from the Paycheck Protection Program, established by the Trump administration in 2020 to help mom-and-pop businesses survive the pandemic. The loan was forgiven in 2021.

Meanwhile, the firm — headed by longtime Joe Biden donor David Boies — billed $480 million to clients in 2020 and 2021, and equity partners each earned $4.5 million.

Boies partners and employees donated nearly $1 million in federal campaign cash during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, including $213,966 to Biden’s presidential campaign.

First son Hunter Biden became “of counsel” at the Boies firm in 2010, earning $216,000 annually for a “no-show” job that did not require him to keep regular office hours or attend meetings.