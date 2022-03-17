Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop confirmed in New York Times report

A comprehensive report about the ongoing federal probe into Hunter Biden’s tax filings published by the New York Times on Wednesday night confirmed the existence of the first son’s infamous laptop.

In October 2020, The Post exclusively reported on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that he ditched at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019.

The laptop’s hard drive contained a trove of emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between Hunter Biden, his family and business associates — detailing how the president’s son used his political leverage in his overseas business dealings.

The repair shop owner reported the laptop to the FBI, who seized the device and its hard drive.

As part of their investigation into Hunter Biden, The Times reports, federal prosecutors have looked into emails between the first son and his former business associates that were recovered from the laptop.

Federal prosecutors looked into Hunter Biden’s email exchanges with his former business associates. Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Some of the scrutinized correspondence was between Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, who had served with the first son on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma, the report said.

Archer, who was sentenced last month in an unrelated fraud case, has “cooperated completely” with the feds in their probe into Hunter Biden, The Post has reported.

According to the Times, the emails between Hunter Biden, Archer and others regarding their international business activity came from files the publication obtained that “appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.”

People familiar with the emails and investigation confirmed their authenticity to the Times.

Devon Archer has cooperated with the feds in their probe into Hunter Biden, The Post reported. Alec Tabak

Laptop confirmation revealed how Hunter Biden paid off a tax liability of over $1 million, according to a Times report. Teresa Kroeger

The laptop confirmation was included in the Times report that also revealed how Hunter Biden paid off a tax liability of over $1 million — a year after he announced he was under investigation for defrauding the IRS.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for failing to pay taxes since his father was vice president, but the inquiry broadened in 2018 to look into how his international business dealings intersected with President Biden’s political career.