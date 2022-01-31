Hunter Biden’s former biz partners ‘cooperated completely’ with feds in tax probe: lawyer

One of Hunter Biden’s former business partners “cooperated completely” with the feds in their probe of the first son’s tax filings, The Post has learned.

Devon Archer, who is awaiting sentencing in an unrelated fraud case, is among four people reportedly referenced in a May 15, 2019, subpoena — first reported by The Post — sent to JPMorgan Chase Bank for records related to any transactions involving the Bank of China.

The others include James Biden, a younger brother of President Joe Biden.

A partial copy of the subpoena was posted online by the “Marco Polo USA” research group headed by Garrett Ziegler, who worked as a White House policy analyst under former President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Archer was not aware of this specific subpoena from 2019, which appears directed to a bank,” his lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, told The Post in an email.

“But Mr. Archer has cooperated completely with the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation from the moment he became aware of it.”

Devon Archer was one of the four people referenced in Biden’s 2019 subpoena.

Hunter Biden disclosed that federal prosecutors in Delaware were “investigating my tax affairs” in December 2020, about a month after his dad was elected but before he took office.

The subpoena was issued by a federal grand jury, according to a cover letter signed by Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf and addressed to JPMorgan’s National Subpoena Processing Center in Indianapolis.

It demanded “records, documents and accounts” pertaining to payments from or to the Bank of China and involving Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, Archer and Eric Schwerin, another former business partner of Hunter Biden’s.

The subpoena also sought banking records involving 15 companies, many of which have been tied to the men.

President Joe Biden’s brother James Biden was also referenced in the subpoena. AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari

They included Bohai Harvest RST, a Chinese investment firm in which Hunter Biden held a 10 percent stake, and Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy firm on whose board both Hunter Biden and Archer formerly sat.

Burisma paid Hunter Biden as much as $1 million a year while his dad was vice president, according to emails on his infamous, abandoned laptop.

Under terms of the subpoena, the banking records were due to the grand jury within a month.

In 2018, a Manhattan federal jury convicted Archer and two co-defendants in a securities fraud scheme involving the sale of $60 million worth of bonds by the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe.

The verdict against Archer was later overturned by the trial judge but reinstated by an appeals court in 2020.

The subpoena also requested records related to companies including Bursima Holdings. Bloomberg via Getty Images

In November, the US Supreme Court refused to consider the case and Archer is set for sentencing on Feb. 28.

A source close to Archer said that he hasn’t received a “target letter” in the tax probe of Hunter Biden and has been told that he isn’t under investigation in that matter.

A spokesperson for Delaware US Attorney David Weiss declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, James Biden and the RSP Investments firm in Washington, DC, where Schwerin is registered as a broker and has been identified as its president, didn’t immediately return requests for comment.