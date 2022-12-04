Hunter Biden whistleblower says he’s been ‘vindicated’

The former owner of the computer repair shop who blew the whistle about Hunter Biden’s laptop said he’s been “vindicated” now that Twitter owner Elon Musk released the explosive report on how the social media giant censored The Post’s reporting on the disgraced first son’s shady overseas business dealings.

“I’m grateful. I don’t know how many people know but I basically was financially ruined by Twitter last year. I tried to save my career because Twitter labeled my actions hacking,” John Paul Mac Isaac said in an interview Sunday on Fox News, noting that he sued the company for defamation.

“So obviously watching Elon release this material Friday night was very exciting for me because what I felt like I knew the whole time was true. And I feel vindicated,” he said.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s laptop, said he has been “vindicated” by Elon Musk’s releasing a report on how Twitter suppressed The Post’s story about it. James Keivom

He also said that things could have turned out differently for him and his legal challenges had Musk owned Twitter earlier.

“If he had bought Twitter during the lawsuit, I think things would have worked out a little bit better for me. But you know, it is what it is. And I’m grateful that the truth is coming out now and that I’m vindicated,” Mac Isaac said, joking that if Musk wants free tech support, “he’s got it.”

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, released through journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday a damning report on how the top workers at the company suppressed The Post’s expose on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020.

Elon Musk released a report on Friday detailing the internal deliberations on hos the company decided to censor The Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. REUTERS

The whistleblower said that things could have turned out differently for him and his legal challenges had Musk owned Twitter earlier. REUTERS

The decision to censor the story was made at the “highest levels of the company” and used the rationale that the report violated Twitter’s “hacked materials” policy – a conclusion that a number of insiders questioned, Taibbi’s report said.

Mac Isaac said the hacking theory doesn’t add up.

“The FBI took possession of the laptop on Dec. 9, and with that they took all my notes, all my information that I had provided them, and so they had ample time to review that data and realize that it wasn’t Russia,” he said.

John Paul Mac Isaac. Fox News

Ten months had elapsed since the FBI took the laptop from Mac Isaac’s Delaware computer shop in December 2019 to October 2020 when The Post published its report on Hunter Biden.

“When I watched the internet shutdown on Oct. 14, The New York Post came out with the story at 6:30 in the morning. By nine o’clock, you couldn’t find any discussion of it on the internet,” Mac Isaac said.

“That’s not something that happens naturally. That’s something that’s coordinated and set up so that when the story broke, they were going to be ready, they could flick a switch and they could shut it down,” he continued. “And that’s exactly what happened.”

Hunter Biden abandoned his laptop at the Wilmington, Del., repair shop in April 2019, and Mac Isaac said he turned over its hard drive to the FBI. Months later, he got in touch with Rudy Giuliani, who was at the time a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump.

Giuliani provided a copy of the hard drive to The Post.

Mac Isaac’s suit against Twitter was dismissed, but he has litigation pending against a number of other people and organizations.

He said through the lawsuits he has filed and his book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” he hopes ‘the truth will come out” about what really happened with Hunter Biden’s laptop and “I can get on with my life.”