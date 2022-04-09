Hunter Biden used dad Joe’s pull to get friends federal jobs

Hunter Biden used his family’s high-profile connections to promote friends and associates to federal office while his father was vice president, emails obtained from his hard drive show.

During the spring of 2010, Hunter Biden exchanged a series of emails with John M. Mott, an associate judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia who was angling for appointment to the federal bench.

“I appreciate your help,” Mott told Hunter Biden in a March 9, 2010 email after the two spoke by phone. Mott asked Hunter to press his case to then Vice President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain.

“I know that it is a lot to ask for Ron to put in a good word for me when he doesn’t know me and hears about me from you out of the blue, but I’m hoping that he appreciates my background and support and decides to help,” Mott wrote.

“I have made my feelings clear and if there is anything I learn I will pass it on,” Hunter wrote back on May 20, 2010, noting that Klain had “not been very forthcoming.”

Mott never got the appointment. In a statement to The Post, Mott said he could not recall the emails.

Hunter Biden lobbied on behalf of his friend John McGrail, who was serving in the Treasury and went on to become then-Vice President Joe Biden’s deputy counsel and then counsel.

“After I had been recommended (along with two or three other people) for a position on the District Court in 2010, I talked with Hunter Biden at a neighborhood social event,” Mott told The Post.

“I am not sure what effort, if any, he ever made on my behalf, but I do know that I was not appointed to the District Court. I continued to serve on the DC Superior Court until 2019, and I remain on the Superior Court on senior status. I have had no contact with Hunter Biden since that time about 12 years ago,” he added.

Hunter also lobbied preferred candidates directly to his father.

“Before you fill position pls talk to me — [John] McGrail very much wants to serve as detail fr [sic] treasury, Hunter emailed his dad on June 23, 2014.

“Re Johnny call me right away, Dad,” Joe Biden responded less than an hour later.

McGrail was a longtime chum of Hunter’s. At the time, McGrail was serving as senior counsel to the US Department of Treasury. Just weeks after Hunter’s email, he went on to become deputy counsel to Vice president Biden. He later rose to counsel.

Hunter Biden and Joe Biden from an image on the former’s laptop.

When Biden left office in 2016, McGrail went back to Treasury, where he remains to this day, according to his LinkedIn.

McGrail did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.