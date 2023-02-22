Hunter Biden set to snub House panel’s records request

First son Hunter Biden was on course Wednesday to miss a midnight deadline to provide records about his overseas business interests to the House Oversight Committee — setting the stage for a subpoena and potential legal battle.

A committee spokesperson told The Post that Hunter attorney Abbe Lowell is still refusing to provide the records requested by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the panel’s chairman.

Similar requests were made by Comer of first brother James Biden and Eric Schwerin, a onetime business associate of Hunter Biden.

“We have received correspondence from the attorneys representing Hunter Biden and James Biden,” the spokesperson told the Post. “We are also in contact with Eric Schwerin’s attorney and expect him to start producing documents to the Oversight Committee soon.”

Neither Lowell nor reps for James Biden and Eric Schwerin immediately responded to requests for comment.

Comer said Feb. 8 that documents from the three would shed light on influence-peddling by the first family, claiming that the “the Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections.”





Rep. Comer asked Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin to provide documents relating to the first family’s overseas business dealings. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Biden family members attempted to sell access around the world, including individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party, to enrich themselves to the detriment of American interests,” the lawmaker said. “If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”

The Oversight chairman demanded any relevant records stretching back to Joe Biden’s inauguration as vice president in January 2009. Comer also requested all classified government documentation, including intelligence records, and asked Schwerin to turn over schedules, contact lists, and financial records from the same period.

Lowell flouted Comer’s request in a letter the following day, citing a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that found House Democrats could not seize the financial records and tax returns of former President Donald Trump and his family and calling the House Oversight investigation “baseless.”

“Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation, turns the Committee into ‘Wonderland’ and you into the Queen of Hearts shouting, ‘sentence first, verdict afterwards,’” said Lowell, referencing the children’s book “Alice in Wonderland.”

An attorney for James Biden similarly rebuffed Comer’s request in a Feb. 11 letter to the committee, saying he had “serious reservations about the purported legislative purpose of your inquiry.”

The committee rep told The Post Wednesday they had received no further correspondence from lawyers for either Biden. Barring a change of heart, the committee is likely to subpoena the Bidens for the documents — a summons the first family’s legal reps are likely to challenge.

On Tuesday, Comer asked for testimony from former Hunter Biden associate Vuk Jeremic — a former foreign minister of Serbia and onetime president of the United Nations General Assembly — about the origins of the Biden family’s links with state-run CEFC China Energy.

The now-defunct firm reportedly paid Hunter and James Biden at least $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018 — and Joe Biden allegedly discussed the CEFC endeavor with another of his son’s associates, Tony Bobulinski, months after leaving the vice presidency.

A May 2017 described the “big guy” getting a 10% cut of profits from the CEFC venture. Bobulinski and the email’s author, James Gilliar, identified Joe Biden as the “big guy,” and an October 2017 email identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about CEFC’s attempt to purchase American natural gas.

President Biden maintains he has never talked with his son about the latter’s varied overseas interests.