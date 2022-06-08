Hunter Biden seen grabbing lunch with daughter in California

New pictures have emerged of disgraced first son Hunter Biden — this time, thankfully, fully clothed.

The 58-year-old son of President Biden was snapped taking one of his own daughters, Maisy, to lunch in California, just a day after The Post revealed his latest embarrassing personal video leak, showing him naked and playing with a pellet gun while cavorting with a hooker.

Biden was fully covered for his lunch outing in Malibu, wearing pants, boots, a buttoned-up casual jacket and even a light brown baseball cap, while also proudly wearing an “I voted” sticker. (The Golden State held its primary elections for federal and statewide offices Tuesday.)

Biden sported a buttoned-up casual jacket and a light brown cap to the Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine restaurant. RMBI / BACKGRID

Biden wore an “I voted” sticker on the breast pocket of his shirt. RMBI / BACKGRID

The 58-year-old son of President Biden was spotted taking daughter Maisy to lunch in California. RMBI / BACKGRID

Hunter Biden is seen with his daughter Maisy in Malibu, California, on June 7, 2022. RMBI / BACKGRID

The first son and his daughter grabbed food at Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine. RMBI / BACKGRID

Hunter smiled as he entered the laidback Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine with Maisy, 21, who wore a yellow T-shirt and loose slacks, with a blue facemask around her chin.

Biden has long brought his father into disgrace, with Tuesday’s leak just the latest humiliation in his long-running battle with drug addition.

Maisy is one of three kids Hunter shares with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who has added to Hunter’s humiliation by detailing in her forthcoming memoir how his addiction and philandering destroyed their marriage of 24 years.