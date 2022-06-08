Hunter Biden seen grabbing lunch with daughter in California

by

New pictures have emerged of disgraced first son Hunter Biden — this time, thankfully, fully clothed.

The 58-year-old son of President Biden was snapped taking one of his own daughters, Maisy, to lunch in California, just a day after The Post revealed his latest embarrassing personal video leak, showing him naked and playing with a pellet gun while cavorting with a hooker.

Biden was fully covered for his lunch outing in Malibu, wearing pants, boots, a buttoned-up casual jacket and even a light brown baseball cap, while also proudly wearing an “I voted” sticker. (The Golden State held its primary elections for federal and statewide offices Tuesday.)

Biden sported a buttoned-up casual jacket and a light brown cap to the Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine restaurant.
Biden wore an "I voted" sticker on the breast pocket of his shirt.
The 58-year-old son of President Biden was spotted taking daughter Maisy to lunch in California.
Hunter Biden is seen with his daughter, Maisy in Malibu, California on June 7, 2022.
Hunter Biden is seen with his daughter Maisy in Malibu, California, on June 7, 2022.
The first son and his daughter grabbed food at Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine.
Hunter smiled as he entered the laidback Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine with Maisy, 21, who wore a yellow T-shirt and loose slacks, with a blue facemask around her chin.

Biden has long brought his father into disgrace, with Tuesday’s leak just the latest humiliation in his long-running battle with drug addition.

Maisy is one of three kids Hunter shares with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who has added to Hunter’s humiliation by detailing in her forthcoming memoir how his addiction and philandering destroyed their marriage of 24 years.