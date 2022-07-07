Hunter Biden seen at White House Medal of Freedom ceremony

Disgraced first son Hunter Biden got a front-row seat at the White House Thursday to watch his father hand out the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 honorees.

President Biden’s 52-year-old son was accompanied by his filmmaker wife, Melissa Cohen, to the East Room ceremony — even ​as a federal probe into his overseas business dealings continues to dominate headlines.

Earlier, Hunter could be seen grinning as he chatted with fellow attendees.

The younger Biden, who has long been accused of profiting off his father’s influence and connections, has been a fixture in Washington this week after spending much of the Fourth of July weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

After accompanying the president back to the nation’s capital on Marine One Monday, Hunter was pictured watching the Independence Day fireworks from the White House’s Truman Balcony with his 2-year-old son, Beau — named after his late older brother — and his father.

Hunter Biden was seen at the ceremony next to his wife, Melissa Cohen. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Hunter is currently under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware ​for alleged tax fraud and money laundering related to his international business interests. ​

The first son resurfaced just one day after the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee accused the White House of trying to stonewall the panel’s separate probe in order to protect the president.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) claimed in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the Biden administration could be preventing the release of information on Hunter’s shady foreign dealings, including Suspicious Activity Reports compiled by banks.

President Biden gave 17 recipients Medals of Honor on July 7. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for alleged tax fraud. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“The Biden Administration is restricting Congress’ access to SARs, and Committee Republicans are investigating whether this change in longstanding policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potentially President Biden from scrutiny,” Comer wrote.

“Though the Committee requested documents and information ‘no later than June 8, 2022,’ the Department of the Treasury has provided no documents or information.”

Comer has promised to launch an investigation into Hunter’s business dealings if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives in the November election.