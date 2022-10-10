Hunter Biden probes will focus on ‘national security threat’: GOP rep

House Republicans will investigate disgraced first son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” who may have “compromised” the US and his father with shady business dealings in Ukraine and China, a top GOP lawmaker said Monday.

“The whole reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we know that he’s a national security threat and we fear that he has compromised Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

“I think the American people are going to be shocked with what they find out the Biden family’s been doing to profit off Joe Biden’s name over the past decade,” added Comer, who’s expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if Republicans regain control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Rep. James Comer says Republicans will be investigating Hunter Biden as a “national security threat.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Referring to reports late last week that FBI agents believe they have gathered enough evidence to charge the younger Biden for tax crimes as well as lying about his drug use in order to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the president and his son.

“The top investigation right now is going to be the Biden family’s influence-peddling. And remember, Maria, it’s not just Hunter Biden, it’s the president’s brother [Jim Biden] and potentially the president as well,” Comer told host Maria Bartiromo.

The lawmaker also suggested that Republicans will scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that the Treasury Department has blocked Republicans in Congress from accessing.

“The whole reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we know that he’s a national security threat and we fear that he has compromised Joe Biden.” The Post first revealed Hunter Biden’s extensive foreign dealings in a series of reports in October 2020 that were based on information found on the hard drive of a laptop.

House Republicans will investigate disgraced first son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” who may have “compromised” the US and his father. Kris Connor/WireImage

“Remember, Maria, that’s the banks — and they were more than one bank — that notified the federal government that we believe our client has committed a crime,” Comer said. “Now he [Hunter] had 150 of these, at least, from at least four different banks. And yet we haven’t been able to determine the extent of what exactly triggered these suspicious activity reports.”

The Republican vowed that he and his colleagues will ask the Treasury Department for those reports again after the midterms or request them by subpoena in January.

“We’re going to get those ‘suspicious activity reports’ and we’ll be able to answer those questions as to why Hunter Biden and Jim Biden’s personal banks notified the federal government that their clients — who they knew at the time were the son and brother of the sitting vice president of the United States — [that] ‘we are confident they committed a crime,’” he said.

Comer added the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.

“They were trying to get Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, through the back door so they could start getting a foothold on American energy. That is counter to everything every American citizen should want, especially now with record high energy prices,” Comer said.

The Republican went on to accuse the president of pursuing an “America last,” “China first” energy policy.

“We believe that the reason for that is because the Biden family has received millions and millions of dollars of direct payments from crooked, shady Chinese energy companies that were in direct link with the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer claimed.

“So this is why we’re investigating this. We’re not going to let up and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” he added.

The Post first revealed Hunter Biden’s extensive foreign dealings in a series of reports in October 2020 that were based on information found on the hard drive of a laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop in 2019.