Hunter Biden part of abstract show with big name artists

Hunter Biden is back in the Big Apple as his newest work will be featured in a New York show alongside some of the art world’s renowned abstract painters.

“Bridging the Abstract,” a group exhibition that opens April 6 at the Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho, includes some of the first son’s latest works alongside paintings by Elaine de Kooning and Helen Frankenthaler.

Biden, 53, will be on hand for the opening, a source told The Post on Saturday, amid the ongoing probe by a Republican-led House committee that is investigating business dealings by the Biden family for alleged tax fraud, money laundering and violation of lobbying laws.

Over the last several months, investigators have demanded details on collectors who paid for Hunter’s art, which has been valued between $75,000 and $500,000.

The Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo will include some of the first son’s latest works alongside paintings by Elaine de Kooning and Helen Frankenthaler. Stephen Yang

Among the other painters featured in “Bridging the Abstract” are Todd Williamson, a contemporary painter based in Los Angeles, and Hisako Kobayashi, a Japanese-born artist who lives in the East Village.

Frankenthaler, an American abstract expressionist painter, died in Connecticut in 2011.

Elaine de Kooning, a landscape and portrait artist, was married to Willem de Kooning, the Dutch-American abstract expressionist painter.





Investigators have demanded details on collectors who paid for Hunter’s art, which has been valued between $75,000 and $500,000. Robert Miller

She died in Southampton, NY in 1989.

In a second letter, sent to Pittard earlier this month, the Committee pushed for the identity of those who bought Hunter’s art in the past.

In the March 24 response, seen by The Post on Tuesday, Pittard has now written to correct the Committee’s “inaccuracies” that Bergès is obstructing the investigation by refusing to name the buyers.





Hunter Biden with George Berges at George Berges Gallery in Soho for a viewing of his artwork in December. Stephen Yang

The latest letter suggests that drawing Bergès into the investigation of the Biden family finances may constitute “constitutional overreach.”

“Mr. Berges did not convey a refusal to respond or cooperate,” Pittard writes, adding that the Committee should seek out Biden and his attorney Abbe David Lowell for response to formulate “an appropriate path forward.”

Additional reporting by Joaquin Contreras