Hunter Biden lives across the street from luxe Malibu rehab

How convenient!

Hunter Biden — who’s admitted battling addictions to booze and crack cocaine for much of his life — is living across the street from a swank rehab center where Lindsay Lohan once spent a summer drying out, The Post has learned.

The scandal-scarred first son’s $20,000-a-month rental home in Southern California is located just steps from the Cliffside Malibu, one of four “residential homes” run by its namesake parent company.

The price for “luxury,” in-patient treatment there isn’t advertised, but reportedly ran $68,000 for a 30-day stay nearly a decade ago.

The sprawling facility features lush grounds with a swimming pool, tennis court and elegant accommodations in a Spanish hacienda-style mansion and a long, single-story brick building with floor-to-ceiling windows, according to photos posted on its website.

There are also sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains, and one shot even shows the roofs of Biden’s home and the $30,000-a-month rental next door that serves as the plush bunkhouse for his Secret Service detail.

A manager at Cliffside Malibu wouldn’t say if President Biden’s son had ever been a patient there.

But Hunter Biden, 52, has acknowledged making multiple trips to rehab and undergoing treatment with everything from the anesthetic drug ketamine to the psychedelic venom of the Sonoran Desert toad.

Last year, Hunter Biden said he’d been sober for two years.
In a podcast last year, he said he’d been sober for two years and credited his second wife, Melissa Cohen, saying he’s “forever grateful” that she helped him detox.

