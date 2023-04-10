Hunter Biden joins dad Joe at Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON —President Biden’s son Hunter joined the first family once again Monday for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll — despite a congressional investigation of the Bidens’ foreign influence-peddling and a related long-running federal criminal investigation.

Hunter, 53, put a hand on his 80-year-old father’s back and escorted him inside the White House after a brief appearance on the South Lawn to mingle with visitors.

The first son arrived at the White House Sunday night aboard the Marine One helicopter after joining his father at Camp David in Maryland, where the president had spent the holiday weekend.

Hunter previously traveled with his dad to Camp David in February after stopping by a family funeral in Syracuse, NY.

The president’s son admitted shortly after the 2020 election that he was under investigation by the US attorney’s office in Delaware for possible tax fraud. That investigation reportedly is also looking at possible offenses including tax evasion, money laundering, illegal foreign lobbying and lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form.

The House Oversight Committee, meanwhile, is looking into President Biden’s role in Hunter and his uncle James Biden’s foreign consulting work during and after Joe Biden’s eight-year vice presidency.





President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. REUTERS

Committee staff recently reviewed Suspicious Activity Reports filed by banks to the Treasury Department regarding possible criminal activity by the Biden family and panel chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) subpoenaed bank records of family associates.

Comer said last week that he’s been in touch with at least two local prosecutors interested in bringing criminal charges against the president and his son following the arraignment April 4 of former President Donald Trump in New York on novel business record falsification charges relating to hush-money payments from 2016. Trump, 76, is the first former president to face criminal charges and also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden claimed that he had “never spoken” with his son about “his overseas business dealings” and that “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses.” He dismissed records from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that indicated otherwise as Russian disinformation.





Hunter Biden announced in 2020 that he was under investigation by the US attorney’s office in Delaware for possible tax fraud. AFP via Getty Images

Hunter wrote in communications retrieved from his laptop that he paid up to “half” of his income to his father and Joe Biden repeatedly involved himself in Hunter and brother James’ foreign business relations while a heartbeat away from the presidency, records show.

While vice president, Joe Biden met with his relatives’ associates from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine.

Hunter co-founded a Chinese state-backed investment fund, BHR Partners, in 2013 — within weeks of joining then-Vice President Biden aboard Air Force Two for an official trip to Beijing. The first son maintained his 10% stake in the enterprise through at least the first half of 2021.





The House Oversight Committee is looking into President Biden’s role in Hunter and James Biden’s foreign consulting work during and after his vice presidency. Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP/MEGA

At an infamous April 16, 2015, dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano, then-VP Biden joined his son and a small group including Vadym Pozharskyi of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, which paid Hunter Biden up to $1 million per year to serve on its board beginning in 2014 — as Joe Biden assumed control of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy and began touting energy production in the Eastern European nation.

Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov and his wife Yelena Baturina, who sought out property investments with Hunter Biden, and a trio of Kazakhstani business associates also made the guest list.

Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden one day after the dinner to thank him for “giving an opportunity to meet your father.” The note formed the basis of The Post’s first bombshell report in October 2020 on documents from the first son’s laptop.

After leaving office as vice president, Joe Biden allegedly was involved with Hunter and James Biden’s partnership with CEFC China Energy in 2017 and 2018.

An October 2017 email from first son Hunter Biden’s laptop identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about CEFC’s attempt to purchase US natural gas. A May 2017 email referred to the “big guy” getting a 10% cut in the business partnership, and Joe Biden allegedly met with one of his son’s partners the same month to discuss the arrangement. Two of Hunter’s former associates say Joe Biden was the “big guy.”





President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to guests at the Easter Egg Roll. Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP/MEGA

Hunter and James Biden ultimately received at least $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018 from CEFC — a since-defunct arm of Beijing’s foreign-influence “Belt and Road” initiative — according to a later Washington Post review of records from Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Since Joe Biden took office, the first son has launched an art career seeking as much as $500,000 for his novice works. The White House has arranged for the buyers’ names to be concealed, supposedly to prevent influence-peddling, though Comer is demanding the names from a SoHo gallery owner.

The first son reportedly paid about $2 million in back taxes last year in an effort to avoid prosecution, though doing so does not absolve him legally of the original non-payment.





President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen walk to the motorcade after arriving on Marine One at Fort McNair on Sunday. AFP via Getty Images





Hunter Biden walks with his wife, Melissa Cohen. AP

Hunter Biden’s alleged divestment from BHR, meanwhile, remains murky, with his legal team saying in late 2021 he had shed his 10% stake, though online business records haven’t reflected a new owner or stated a purchase price. The White House provided no information about the purported transaction.

President Biden faces his own potential legal peril — with special counsel Robert Hur investigating the handling of classified records dating to Biden’s vice presidency and Senate tenure. Sensitive documents were found late last year at the president’s Wilmington, Del., home and his post-vice presidency office near the Capitol.

Hunter Biden listed the Wilmington home as his own address on a 2018 background check form and his laptop contained a photo of a beaten-up box of “Important Doc’s” apparently kept at the house.