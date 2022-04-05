Hunter Biden Grand Jury Witness Asked to Identify ‘Big Guy’ in Chinese Equity Deal

A witness in the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation was recently asked to identify the individual who is referred to as the “big guy” in an email exchange detailing the equity distribution stemming from the president’s son’s deal with a Chinese Communist Party–linked energy company.

During a confidential hearing, the witness was reportedly shown a piece of evidence and asked to clarify this cryptic individual, a source with knowledge of the proceedings told the New York Post.

“The big guy” alias appears in an email obtained by the Post in October 2020, in which one of Hunter Biden’s business associates, James Gilliar, pitched the equity stakes for key players in a firm created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co. in March 2017. It read, “10 held by H for the big guy?,” suggesting that this person would get 10 percent of the deal.

Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who was brought in to structure the deal, publicly identified “the Big Guy” as Joe Biden when the emails came to light in the run up to the 2020 election.

Biden had told Bobulinksi that CEFC was “coming to be MY partner to be partners with the Bidens.” Bobulinksi told the press that Hunter had made millions off of China deals.

Hunter Biden revealed after his father won the presidency that his “tax affairs” were under investigation. Hunter’s prosecutor had originally delayed escalating the ordeal to prevent it from blowing up in the media spotlight during the presidential race. The eventual investigation soon metastasized to include other issues, such as the president son’s alleged money laundering and violation of lobbying laws, the Post noted.

Department of Justice investigators are reportedly attempting to get to the bottom of an alleged criminal conspiracy in which Hunter Biden and his uncle James traded on their family name, making millions off of foreign businessmen eager to get Joe Biden’s ear. President Biden has repeatedly denied that he ever spoke to Hunter about “his overseas business dealings. Bobulinksi called this out: “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain had backed up the president in the wake of the scandal, saying Biden was “confident that his son didn’t break the law” and “confident that his family did the right thing.”

“But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother,” Klain told ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. “They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

Despite Biden’s denials, the story has gained recent mainstream credibility in the New York Times and the Washington Post after the publications, Twitter, and the president himself dismissed it as a conspiracy theory during the campaign.

Last week, the Washington Post published an article outlining the $4.8 million in payments transferred from CEFC to entities operated by Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden during 2017 and 2018.

