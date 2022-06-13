Hunter Biden ex-wife Kathleen Buhle to break silence in interview

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle will break her silence about her tumultuous 24-year marriage to the disgraced first son in an interview Tuesday morning.

“This is not a story about who’s right and who’s wrong. This is my story,” Buhle said in a clip of the interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that was released Sunday.

The interview coincides with the publication of Buhle’s book, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing”

Buhle and Hunter Biden divorced in 2017 after 24 years of marriage. The couple share

In the book, Buhle talks about Hunter Biden’s addiction to drugs, how she tossed him from their home after she discovered a crack pipe, his frequent extramarital romances — including the scandalous affair with his late brother Beau’s widow — and about being a member of the Biden clan.

In an excerpt of the book released earlier this month, Buhle writes that the affair between her then-husband and Hallie Biden began shortly after Beau died of brain cancer in May 2015.

At the time, Hunter Biden was working to set up the Beau Biden Foundation with Hallie and her parents.

Buhle wrote that a marriage counselor recommended that they spend time together to grieve.

“But he started spending most of his time at Hallie’s house. Our therapist told me Hunter needed to be up there, helping Hallie,” Buhle wrote in the book. “‘But what about his sobriety?’ I asked her. ‘He needs routine. He needs to be home with us.’”

Kathleen Buhle gives a first TV interview ahead of the release of her memoir. ABC / Good Morning America

However, according to Buhle, the counselor assured her that Hunter being with Hallie and her children was an “important part of Hunter’s grieving.”

Buhle, who has three daughters with Hunter Biden – Maisy, 21, Finnegan, 23, and Naomi, 28 – wrote that she learned of the affair after their children discovered text messages between their father and Hallie on his cellphone.

She recalls getting the “kind of call that tightens every parent’s chest” in November 2016 when a sobbing Finnegan phoned in during a visit with their family therapist, who was identified as “Debbie.”

Kathleen Buhle will promote her tell-all memoir about life with Hunter Biden. Ron Sachs / CNP / MEGA

Buhle drove to Debbie’s house and found “Finnegan curled in a chair, holding a pillow while she wept.”

As Naomi listened in, Buhle wrote, Finnegan asked Debbie to explain why she was upset.

“Debbie looked me in the eye and calmly said, ‘Kathleen, Hunter’s having an affair with Hallie,’” Buhle details in the book. “I could see Finnegan’s face relaxing now that the secret was out and I hadn’t fallen apart. If anything, I felt a strange vindication. Not only had I not been crazy, but it was so much worse than I could have imagined.”

Kathleen Buhle says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

She and Hunter Biden separated in October 2015 and she later filed for divorce, accusing him of “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

Buhle, who has since said she has “forgiven” the president’s son, also claimed that she has nothing to tell a federal grand jury that’s reportedly investigating the first son for possible tax evasion, money laundering and violations of lobbying laws.

The Post revealed Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while his father was Barack Obama’s vice president in a series of reports published in October 2020.