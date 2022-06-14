Hunter Biden ex-wife Kathleen Buhle let him handle finances

The ex-wife of disgraced first son Hunter Biden admitted Tuesday that she gave him complete control over their family’s finances — calling the decision “embarrassing” before admitting that she enjoyed the perks of being married to a prominent politician’s son.

“It was one of the harder parts for me to write and to acknowledge,” Kathleen Buhle told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview tied to the publication of her memoir, “If We Break.”

“It’s embarrassing to say that I ​ce​ded all financial control to my husband … I liked the nice things. And I didn’t want to think about the cost at which they were coming​,” she added.

Buhle, whose divorce from Hunter was finalized in 2017 after 24 years of marriage, said that writing the book allowed her to realize “how unfair that was to Hunter. And how unhealthy that was for me.​”​​

Buhle, now 53, recalled Hunter informing her after returning from an initial stint in rehab for substance abuse in 2003 that they had a tax debt, but claiming that “he had set up a payment plan and wasn’t worried.”

Hunter Biden revealed in December 2020 that he has been under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware over his failure to pay taxes dating back to his father’s tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

The investigation into Hunter’s taxes began in 2018 and stems from his overseas business dealings, which were first reported by The Post in October 2020.

Investigators are examining whether the first son and his business associates violated tax and money laundering laws.

The Post reported that Hunter Biden had extensive business dealings in Ukraine, where he had a lucrative seat on the board of energy company Burisma, as well as China.

Buhle was asked by ABC’s Amy Robach if she would testify in a court case if her former husband was charged.

“No. I have buried my head in the sand,” she said. “I really hope that’s a lesson that women hear: Understand your finances, take responsibility for them.”

At another point in the interview, Robach recalled asking Hunter Biden if he thought he would have been offered a seat on the board of Burisma, which paid up to $50,000 a month, if his last name hadn’t been Biden.

“I don’t know. Probably not. I don’t think there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life. If my last name wasn’t Biden,” Hunter Biden told her in the 2019 interview.

Robach then asked Buhle if she believed that was true.

“Not entirely. Trying to get someone to parse out what parts of their life, you know, came from their parents is, in my mind, not a healthy exercise,” she responded.

“So I think he has always acknowledged the benefit and advantage of coming from a prominent family,” Buhle continued.

Buhle also said that graphic images of Hunter Biden ​found on the hard drive of a laptop he left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop do not comport with her memories of him.

“No, not at all​,” she said. “But drugs are awfu​l​​. ​He was struggling under a massive drug addiction, and that’s heartbreaking and painful and that wasn’t who I was married to​.”

The images became the basis of The Post’s exclusive reporting showing him posing with a gun while cavorting with a nude prostitute.

Buhle and Hunter Biden have three adult daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. Naomi, 28, plans to hold her November wedding reception at the White House.

“The process of writing the book was incredibly cathartic,” Buhle said. “In the course of writing this book, I came to own some of the decisions and choices I made, which was hard.”​