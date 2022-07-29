Hunter Biden emails reportedly show him unable to pay his bills, including his assistant’s full salary and a $1,700 Porsche payment

Hunter BidenDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden struggled with to pay his taxes and bills in 2018 and 2019, emails reviewed by CNN revealed.

A Wells Fargo automated email showed one of his accounts lacked $1,700 for his Porsche payment.

“Pay the health care. Pay the Porsche,” Biden wrote in an email to his assistant, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden struggled to pay his taxes and bills in 2018 and 2019, emails reviewed by CNN revealed as federal prosecutors investigate President Joe Biden’s son for possible tax violations and other crimes.

The CNN report references a 2018 email from Hunter Biden’s assistant, asking what to do about paying health insurance, a Porsche payment, and her own salary.

“Pay the health care. Pay the Porsche,” Biden responded, and he told her she should pay herself half of the salary she said she was owed, according to CNN.

An automated Wells Fargo “insufficient funds” email from December 2018 stated that one of his accounts lacked $1,700 for his Porsche payment.

In March 2019, his assistant pleaded with him to let her know if there was a new plan for paying about $370,000 in taxes and $120,000 in other bank debt, CNN reported.

The emails include several from his accountant, telling Biden that his tax payments were late.

Biden’s lawyer told CNN that he has fully paid his IRS tax debts and that Biden struggled during that period with alcohol and drug addiction — something Biden wrote about extensively in his memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

CNN hired a cyber forensics expert to help authenticate the emails, which were traced back to a laptop that turned up at a Delaware repair shop. Hunter Biden has said he doesn’t know if the laptop was his.

The report comes as federal investigators are weighing possible charges related to Hunter Biden’s business activities.

His father has not been implicated, CNN reported, but Republicans say they will ramp up their investigations of the Bidens if they win control of the House in the midterm elections.

Read the original article on Business Insider