Hunter Biden converted Delaware home with classified documents into second office

Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts.

Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card and Apple account in 2018 and 2019

At least 12 classified documents — some dating back to President Biden’s career in the Senate — were found on its premises in recent weeks.

Some of the classified material found at the home, as well as the roughly 10 items of classified pages found at the Penn Biden Center, related to nations Hunter Biden had extensive business entanglements in — such as Ukraine.





Hunter Biden listed the Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce.





The access road to the Biden family’s Wilmington home, which is now under scrutiny after classified documents were found there. AP

The multiple texts and conversations from 2018 contained in Hunter’s iPhone show he apparently aimed to convert part the property into his new office.

“Have what’s in storage sent to my parents guest house,” Hunter Biden told his assistant Katie Dodge in a Dec. 10, 2018 text message, which was part of a trove leaked online last year and now hosted by nonprofit Marco Polo USA.

Four days later, Dodge followed up with an image from inside a storage facility with large wooden containers stacked three levels on top of each other.





Some of the documents were found in the garage alongside Joe Biden’s 1967 Corvette. Joe Biden/YouTube





A text between Hunter Biden and his then-assistant Katie Dodge.

“You have almost I think 3 of these containers full of office and personal items. Will they fit at Barley Road? It’s 3,000 cubic feet,” she said.

Hunter had previously been renting office space in the plush House of Sweden facility in Washington D.C — a lease that ended in February 2018.

His presence in the home presents both a potent business opportunity — and a glaring security risk, experts said.





One of the troves of classified documents found at the Biden Delaware manse.

“Having access to US classified material makes it much easier to leverage your business operations. You know things others don’t know or can’t know. That’s one very distinct possibility,” Jim Hanson, president of WorldStrat and information operations consultancy, told The Post.

“He’s a degenerate junkie cavorting with foreign prostitutes. How could that go wrong in a place where a bunch of documents are stashed everywhere?” Hanson added.

Warren Flagg, a former FBI agent, called Hunter’s stay in the house “outrageous.”





Secret Service personnel park vehicles in the driveway leading to U.S. President Joe Biden’s house after classified documents were reported found there. REUTERS

”Hunter is a wild card, making millions a year with no experience. There’s a plethora of unconfirmed possibilities here which would be detrimental to this entire situation,” he said. “How many people have access to the house. It is a zoo.”

Katie Dodge and reps for Hunter Biden did not respond to request for comment from The Post.