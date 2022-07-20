Hunter Biden charges weighed as probe reaches ‘critical stage’

Officials are reportedly weighing possible charges against Hunter Biden as the federal investigation into the president’s son has reached a “critical stage,” sources said.

Hunter Biden, 52, could face charges related to possible tax violations or more seriously, foreign lobbying violations, Fox News and CNN reported.

The possible charges stem from a probe into Hunter Biden’s finances and overseas business deals which is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Weiss and the Justice Department have reached a point in the investigation in which they are looking into the possibility of charging President Biden’s son with various tax violations and/or foreign lobbying violations, sources told the outlets.

They are also eyeing a possible false statement charge related to Hunter Biden’s firearm purchase.

Officials said that the investigation into Hunter Biden has reached a “critical stage.”

Biden could face charges related to tax violations or foreign lobbying violations.

No final decision has been made, however, as the investigation, which began in 2018, is ongoing.

Hunter Biden recently cut the IRS a check for about $2 million in recognition that he had unpaid tax bills.

His business endeavors brought him to work with Chinese and Russian businessmen and several of his foreign transactions had been marked “suspicious” by financial institutions.

The filings known as Suspicious Activity Reports do not mark criminality. However, a SAR may well be part of a money laundering or tax investigation.

Weeks after the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden acknowledged that there was an ongoing federal investigation of his tax affairs in a statement

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in the December 2020 statement.

White House critics have claimed President Joe Biden may have known or been involved in his son’s sketchy business dealings.

House and Senate Republicans have said they plan to launch their own probe into the president’s possible involvement if they retake Congress in November’s midterm elections.