Hunter Biden asked cousin to set him up with Nicola Peltz

Hunter Biden isn’t just a wannabe artist — he’s apparently a wannabe make-out artist too.

The infamous first son repeatedly begged his cousin to set him up with actress Nicola Peltz — who is a staggering 25 years his junior — so he could get over his breakup with his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, newly revealed text messages show.

The now 53-year-old tried to pull a page from Leonardo DiCaprio’s script, as he fired off a string of messages to Caroline Biden in January 2019 musing on a list of potential Gen Z love interests — including ingenues such as Bella Thorne, 25, Bella Hadid, 26, and the 24-year-old Peltz, who is now married to soccer scion Brooklyn Beckham.

“Set me up with Nicola,” Hunter pleaded in a Jan. 28 text, adding that the then-24-year-old “Transformers” actress would help him “get over Hallie.”

The exchange with Caroline, which was found on the first son’s laptop, also included a discussion of Yasmina Jones, a 31-year-old British actress, and famed children’s author Roald Dahl’s 57-year-old daughter Lucy.

The exchange unfolded as Hunter lamented his split from his one-time lover and sister-in-law, Hallie – and as he underwent treatment at a rehab clinic in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Hunter told his cousin that his psychiatrist had mentioned meeting a woman while vacationing in Maine who would be “perfect” for him, the texts posted online by the nonprofit research group Marco Polo USA show.

“Her name is a Pelt[z]….Or whatever your friend[‘s] name is and showed me her picture. Funny huh,” Hunter texted.

“Nicola Peltz!?!? See I told you. How f–ing pretty is she. And sweet. Did you tell her you’re my cousin,” wrote Caroline, who is the daughter of President Biden’s brother Jim.

Hunter replied: “I said my cousin knows her well and was supposed to set us up on a date but She didn’t [because] she’s crazy as me.”

Later in the exchange, Caroline told her cousin that he’d have to win over Peltz’s billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, if he wanted any chance with the actress, who last year tied the knot with Beckham, the son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

“Nicola Peltz is 24 and her father Nelson Peltz would have to love you,” she wrote. “You need Nelson to like you which he will And Claudia even more. The mother.”

“24 is great,” Hunter replied, adding: “Seriously Its incredibly easy to impress a 24 year old.”

Caroline also advised Hunter that he couldn’t “have” Peltz until he was “over Hallie.”

“Nicola will get me over Hallie,” the first son hit back, according to the texts.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Peltz and Hunter had ever crossed paths. The connection between Peltz and Caroline also isn’t known.





A rep for Peltz didn’t immediately respond to The Post on Friday.

Elsewhere in their rambling exchange, the cousins listed off names of other potential girlfriends – from Bella Thorne to the “Sultan of Brunei’s daughter” and even Roald Dahl’s daughter, Lucy.

According to the texts, Hunter said his next love conquest should be “kind and sexy but loyal and a good friend.”

“Smart and pretty but I choose pretty first,” he wrote. “Im shallop [sic] that way.”

In a follow-up text, Hunter wrote: “Dude just find rich hot and kind.”

Caroline insisted she had a connection to the head of a modeling agency who could get Hunter “any model you want” and urged him to look over the Instagram account for Gotham Gym — a New York City fitness studio frequented by the rich and famous.

“I say go for Bella Thorne,” Caroline texted at one point.

The pair discussed — but quickly ruled out — the likes of Bella Hadid, who is the sister of DiCaprio’s former flame Gigi.

The text exchange unfolded just four months before Hunter married his current wife, South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen, in a surprise ceremony in May 2019 just weeks after meeting.

Hunter and his wife, who is 17 years younger than him, welcomed their son Beau — named after his late brother — in March 2020.