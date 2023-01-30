Hunter Biden Alcoa email promising Russian oligarch info raises fresh concern about Joe’s access

WASHINGTON – A Hunter Biden email sent to an American aluminum company and promising information on Russian oligarchs is raising fresh concerns about the first son’s access to classified documents recently discovered in his father’s Wilmington, Del., home as lawmakers prepare to investigate allegations of influence peddling.

Documents dating back to 2011 on his notorious “laptop from hell” showed Hunter offered to sell intelligence on Russian oligarchs to the US aluminum firm Alcoa Inc. for $55,000, according to The Post’s exclusive October 2021 report.

As his father served as former President Barack Obama’s second-in-command, Hunter Biden offered to provide a “statistical analysis of political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian CEO of Basic Element company and United company RUSAL,” which had just signed a metal supply agreement with Alcoa.

Hunter Biden also offered the company a “list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries.”

The deeply detailed proposal has come under sharp scrutiny given recent revelations that Hunter Biden had access to the Delaware lake-front home where secret papers from his father’s time as vice president were discovered in a garage, basement and library — combined with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the high-profile former chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, told The Post that the Alcoa solicitation fits within a broader picture.





Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop have raised concerns about what access he might have had to classified documents stored at his father’s Delaware house. The Washington Free Beacon





Hunter Biden offered to sell information related to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in a 2011 email. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

“The Biden family is the most corrupt family in the history of American politics,” he said. “The biggest question facing Republican investigators: Where to begin?”

Banks is not alone. Others, such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), have raised suspicions that Hunter Biden, who has previously listed the 6,850-square-foot mansion as his home, may have used the classified documents in business dealings.

Johnson said an April 12, 2014 Hunter Biden email to his business partner about Ukraine from 2014 looked “suspiciously” like it could have come from classified information.

“It reads like one of those scene-setters — highly detailed information in terms of Ukraine,” Johnson told Fox News Tuesday.





Hunter Biden has access to the Wilmington mansion where classified documents were found in several locations. WPVI

The email from Hunter to Devon Archer included a 22-point memo he described as “thoughts after doing some research” included prescient predictions that Petro Poroshenko would be elected Ukraine’s president and “some sort of decentralization will likely occur in the East.”

“If it doesn’t the Russians will continue to escalate there [sic] destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full scale take over of the eastern region most critically Donetsk,” Hunter Biden wrote. “The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU[ssia] to Crimea.”

In hearings to start next week, the House Oversight Committee will investigate Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling, cashing in on ties to his then-vice president father to rake in millions from foreign companies, its chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), told the National Press Club on Monday.





House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee plans to reveal evidence about the Biden family making millions of dollars from “adversaries.” Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

With suspicions that first son Hunter Biden had detailed insider info from his dad – some of it evidenced on emails found on his notorious laptop – alongside curious foreign business dealings and transactions, Comer is vowing to shine a light on the matters.

“We have evidence that … we’ll continue to be transparent with as we start our hearings next week, where this family is taking in millions of millions of dollars from our adversaries,” he said. “And I think we need to determine what was that money for [and] who supplied that money?”

To kick off what is expected to be a long investigation, the committee will hear next week from former Twitter executives on the social media company’s 2020 decision to block the New York Post’s explosive story first exposing Hunter Biden’s laptop and temporarily suspend its Twitter account.

“Why did the FBI, according to Elon Musk and the Twitter Files … the FBI was implying to them that that laptop was Russian disinformation,” the committee’s chairman said. “It’s not, and what’s concerning is the FBI had the laptop. Why were they doing that?”

Comer said the committee must first start with the issue to dispel “a lot of misconceptions about the laptop.”

“The New York Post is fourth biggest newspaper in America; they’re a credible news organization. They’ve done extensive reporting on on the hard drive,” Comer said. “So we’re gonna start with with the hard drive, because there’s a lot of evidence on the hard drive that would suggest that Joe Biden knew very well what his family was involved in.”

“There’s emails from some of these people’s texting and emailing Hunter Biden saying, ‘Thanks for setting up the meeting with your dad. This is why we’re investigating – we want to make sure that our national security is not compromised,” he added.

Comer said Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are particularly suspicious given the secrecy behind the services he was providing to foreign agencies despite having little to no experience in consulting.





Comer said the House Oversight Committee hearings will focus on information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop and reported in The Post. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We’d like to know what that consulting was. I feel like if China or anyone pays you millions of dollars they expect to get a return on that investment,” Comer said. “If they would explain that, then think that a lot of these problems would subside a little bit, but all they do is just like roll their eyes or the audacity of Republicans to ask these questions.”

The oversight committee has pressed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to release more than 150 suspicious activity reports filed by banks regarding foreign transactions and wires to and from Hunter Biden, his businesses and associates.

“Right now, we just want the bank records. Those suspicious activity reports were created to help Congress and everyone communicate about foreign suspicious foreign transactions,” Comer said. “If you do a major foreign transaction with a country, the bank is probably going to write a suspicious activity report to cover themselves for liability.”

The Treasury on Wednesday wrote the committee, saying it will delay its response to its request as the it determines whether the records disclosure is consistent with “longstanding Executive Branch interests,” which Comer said he found suspicious.

“And at the end of the day, just because you get a suspicious activity report doesn’t mean you’ve done anything wrong,” the chairman said. “So I don’t understand why, if the Biden’s haven’t done anything, they won’t let us have those suspicious activity reports.”