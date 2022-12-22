Hunter Biden adds top Washington defense lawyer to his legal team

First son Hunter Biden has added a high-profile Washington defense attorney whose client roster includes a who’s-who of embattled politicians to his legal team as House Republicans plan to launch investigations into his overseas business dealings as soon as next month.

Abbe Lowell will be responsible for coordinating the 52-year-old Hunter’s defense during the congressional probes that will begin after Republicans take over the House in the new year.

“Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing,” Kevin Morris — another Hunter Biden lawyer — told NBC News, which first reported on Lowell’s retention.

“Lowell is a well-known Washington based attorney, has represented numerous public officials and high profile people in DOJ investigations and trials as well as Congressional Investigations,” Morris added. “Mr. Lowell will handle congressional investigations and general strategic advice.”

He served as chief minority counsel to the House during the impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton, and also represented Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, during the Russian collusion investigations by Congress and the FBI.

Lowell also successfully defended prominent Democrats John Edwards and Sen. Bob Menendez against federal corruption charges.