‘Hungry’ Pilot Starring Ariel Winter Not Moving Forward at NBC

NBC has opted not to move forward with its comedy pilot “Hungry,” which originally starred Demi Lovato who pulled out of the project and was replaced by “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter, Variety has learned.

The multi-cam follows friends who belong to a food-issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato had been attached to the Universal television-produced “Hungry” as executive producer and star for almost a year while it was in development at NBC, but exited for scheduling reasons just as the pilot was about to start shooting in March. She was quickly replaced by Winter.

Along with Winter, the “Hungry” pilot also starred Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

The pilot was written by Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who is best known for her work on “Frasier.” “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes also executive produced along with producing partner Todd Milliner via Hazy Mills. Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects were also EPs.

Martin and Hazy Mills are both currently under overall deals at Universal television, and “Hungry” marked the latest project on which Hazy Mills and Martin have collaborated. Others include “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Soul Man” and “Crowded.”

The Thursday news that the “Hungry” pilot has been scrapped at NBC comes on the same day the broadcaster renewed “American Auto,” “Young Rock” and “Grand Crew,” and canceled “The Endgame” and “Kenan.” All of these decisions come ahead of NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers next Monday, when the network’s fall schedule will be revealed.

