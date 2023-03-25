Hungary says it will block Ukraine joining EU and NATO because of Ukraine’s education law

Peter Szijjarto continues to criticize the law on education

That’s according to a tweet from the Hungarian State Secretary responsible for international communications, Zoltan Kovacs, which was posted on March 25.

The spokesman stated that the minister believes that “Hungarian schools in (Ukraine) are in danger.”

During a meeting with UN Assistant Commissioner for Human Rights Brands Kheris, Szijjarto said that “while 1,300 Hungarian schools and kindergartens are accepting children and students who are refugees from Ukraine, 99 Hungarian primary and secondary schools in Ukraine are in danger of being closed due to the Ukrainian education law.”

The Law on Education was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in 2017. It states that the language of the educational process in educational institutions is the state language, but several subjects may be taught in two or more languages.

Hungary was among the first countries to criticize the new law. Six years ago, Budapest started threatening that it would block Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration because of it.

