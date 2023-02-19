Hundreds of teens break into Texas home for ‘mansion rager’

Hundreds of teens broke into a Texas family’s home and threw a wild “mansion rager,” causing thousands of dollars in damages, while the unsuspecting family was out earlier this month.

Local high schoolers promoted the Feb. 11 party on social media without consent of the family — who do not have any high-school aged children — and then showed up in droves to the Austin property, according to Austin’s Fox 7 News.

“We started receiving numerous phone calls from our neighbors that there were kids on our water tower on our property, there were cars up and down the street, and kids were hopping over the front of our fence,” the homeowner, who requested anonymity, told the local outlet.

The man rushed home last Saturday, but the party-goers were already on their way out. He witnessed “car after car after car just trying to flee the scene,” he said.

“It was horrifying. I mean, it was just [an] unbelievable total violation of one’s privacy,” he added.

The family only has a toddler not old enough for the local school system and doesn't know how or why the rowdy teens targeted their home, the property owner told the station.





The teens promoted the party on Snapchat. FOX 7

The teenagers shared a promotion for the party which they called a “mansion rager” through the photo sharing app SnapChat. The “ad” listed the time of the party as 7 p.m. and the end as a cop car emoji — meaning it would last until the cops arrived. The ad also stated the event was BYOB and BYOW.

The homeowner came home to find his front gate broken, the front door wide open, all the lights on and damage throughout the place. Beer and White Claw cans littered his property and his TV screen was smashed.

“I saw they had thrown like avocados at the wall, there was damage to sheetrock and baseboards. They had thrown tools through the sheetrock of our garage. They had my daughter’s toys scattered around the property,” the homeowner told Fox 7.

A broken TV at the Austin house. FOX 7

A tool put through the wall during the “rager.” FOX 7



Damage done by the hundreds of teens who attended the party. FOX 7



Some of the drunken teens left clothes branded with their local high schools behind in the home.

The homeowner said the hundreds of teens came from “all the major high schools in the Greater Austin area,” according to the clothes left behind.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the party and has asked people with information about the case to come forward, according to Fox

“There seems to be little consequences for these actions, and I feel like it’ll keep getting worse if we don’t get to the bottom of things like this,” the homeowner said.

The “mansion rager” comes months after teens in Florida broke into a $8 million mansion to throw a wild party — complete with a boxing match — without the homeowners’ knowledge or consent. They also allegedly stole a $1,500 bottle of wine, a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse and a football signed by Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, according to Fox.