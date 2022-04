Barrons.com

What Happened at Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’—and Why It Mattered

Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christened the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is in the books. It was one big party for Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which celebrated the opening of a new car assembly plant that will help fuel the EV leader’s rapid growth. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.