Hundreds of squishy creatures wash ashore on Outer Banks island. Stay away, experts say

The Outer Banks in North Carolina are a popular destination thanks to beautiful sunsets and tranquil scenery, but a recent sight on the shores is making some people’s skin crawl.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos of hundreds of gelatinous creatures scattered along the shore of Ocracoke Island as far as the eye can see — and warned visitors not to get too close.

“Although this particular species generally doesn’t sting, please avoid handling them,” the park wrote on Facebook.

The creatures are cannonball jellyfish, which got stranded in the sand due to ocean currents, winds and cold water temperatures, according to the National Park Service. The jellyfish will be left on the shore, and nature will take its course, according to officials.

“Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the Seashore like birds or crabs,” the park said.

Some viewers didn’t need any warnings to stay away from the critters.

“Makes me quiver,” one person said on Facebook.

“That’s gonna be a big old NOPE from me,” another commented.

