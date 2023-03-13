Hundreds of migrants unsuccessfully cross from Mexico to Texas

Chaos erupted at the southern border Sunday as hundreds of migrants unsuccessfully attempted to enter into the United States through a crossing that links Mexico and Texas.

US officials were able to stop the mass migration effort of people, mostly from Venezuela, that broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the US. They were met with barbed wire, barriers and shields, which prevented them from crossing over.

The attempt to enter the US comes after migrants have had trouble securing appointments to seek asylum using a new federal government app. Many of the migrants there Sunday had small children with them.

Some migrants tried to break free at one point when they threw an orange, plastic barrier at the US line, according to Reuters images. Some migrants claimed they were hit with pepper spray to push them back.

Migrants attempt to forcibly cross into the United States at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on March 12, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Migrants were met with barbed wire, barriers and shields, which prevented them from crossing over. REUTERS



Advertisement Some migrants tried to break free at one point when they threw an orange, plastic barrier at the US line. REUTERS



“Please, we just want to get in so we can help our families,” said Camila Paz, an 18-year-old Venezuelan as she sobbed. “So I can have a future and help my family.”

Paz called her situation “horrible, horrible.” She’s been trying to cross the border for a month and is running out of money.

The app, called CBP One, has faced glitches and high demand, migrants say, though the US Department of Homeland Security said recent updates to it should speed up the process.

There was pushing and shoving with officials, but the crowd eventually gave up as some dispersed to the banks for the Rio Grande where Customers and Border Protection agents watched them from the other side.

