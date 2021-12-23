Hundreds of flights cancelled for Christmas Eve amid Omicron

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – with one airline blaming Omicron’s toll on staffing.

United Airlines canceled about 120 flights Friday and another 28 on Saturday, the company said.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told The Post.

The company said they are reaching out to customers affected by the cancellations before they head to the airport.

Delta Air Lines is also facing a large volume of cancellations in the same two days.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the airline has scrapped 92 flights on Christmas Eve and 84 on Christmas Day, according to Flight Aware.

Leaders of the airline industry have been pushing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue updated guidance cutting the length of time for self-isolation for those infected with COVID-19, according to USA Today.