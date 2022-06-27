Humanitas Prize 2022 Nominees Revealed – The Hamden Journal

After a two-year hiatus, Humanitas has revealed the nominations for its 2022 Humanitas Prizes in nine categories
Winners will receive their trophies during a September 9 in-person ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
Launched in 1974, the Humanitas Prizes honor film and television writers whose work explores the human condition, with recipients receiving a trophy and a cash prize.
Here are the nominees for the 46th annual Humanitas Prize:
Children’s Teleplay
El Deafo: Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb
Karma’s World: “Hair Comes Trouble” – Written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love: Written by Alex Galatis
The Babysitters Club: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye” – Written by Sascha Rothchild
Comedy Feature Film
Don’t Look Up: Written by Adam McKay
Everything Everywhere All At Once: Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Queen Bees: Written by Donald Martin
tick, tick…BOOM!: Written by Steven Levenson
Comedy Teleplay
Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” – Written by Quinta Brunson
black-ish: “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…” – Written by Robb Chavis
Somebody Somewhere: “BFD” – Written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen
The Conners: “Triggered” – Written by Lecy Goranson
Documentary
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock: Shannon Kring
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches: Julia Marchesi
In the Same Breath: Nanfu Wang
Through Our Eyes: “Shelter” – Smriti Mundhra
Drama Feature Film
A Hero: Written by Asghar Farhadi
CODA: Written by Siân Heder
Nine Days: Written by Edson Oda
The Starling: Written by Matt Harris
Drama Teleplay
Chicago P.D.: “Burnside” – Written by Ike Smith
Pachinko: “Chapter One” – Written by Soo Hugh
Queen Sugar: “May 27, 2020” – Written by Anthony Sparks
Swagger: “Radicals” – Written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann
This is Us: “The Challenger” – Written by Dan Fogelman
Family Feature Film
8-Bit Christmas: Written by Kevin Jakubowski
Cinderella: Written by Kay Cannon
Encanto: Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush
Spin: Written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan
Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special
Love Life: “Mia Hines” – Written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd
Maid: “Snaps” – Written by Molly Smith Metzler
Three Months: Written by Jared Frieder
Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son” – Written by Marissa Jo Cerar
Short Film
Far from the Tree: Written by Natalie Nourigat
Girls Are Strong Here: Written by Scott Burkhardt
Leap: Written by Margaret Nagle
Nona: Written by Louis Gonzales